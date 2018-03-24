Remaining Abducted Dapchi School Girl On Her Way Back...IG Idris Ibrahim

Published:

The Inspector General of Police Idris Ibrahim says the remaining Dapchi student, Leah Sharibu, who was not released along with her classmates is on her way back home.





The IGP confirmed this on Saturday in an interview with journalists at the Military Command and Control Center in Maiduguri where he visited the Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole.





He said he had been scheduled to travel to Dapchi but shelved the trip so as not to jeopardize her release.





Leah was reportedly held back for refusing to denounce her Christian faith while in captivity but the government promised to do everything possible to secure her release just like the rest.





The Yobe state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) had also urged the Federal Government to do all it can to secure her release.





110 students (all girls) were abducted from the Government Girls Science Technical College (GGSTC) Dapchi, in Yobe state on February 19, 2018.





However, after negotiations, 104 of them and two other abductees – a boy and a girl, were released on March 21.





Unfortunately, five of the girls were said to have died as a result of the trauma while in captivity.

