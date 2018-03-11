Reasons Why Obasanjo Visited Benue State

Published:

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday visited Benue state to sympathise with the Governor, Samuel Ortom, amd its people over the incessant killings by herdsmen. Obasanjo, who arrived in the state in the morning, was received at the Makurdi airport by Ortom and other top government officials in the state. He visited a mass burial grave site and also met with stakeholders at the government house.





Federal Government must find a lasting solution to the continued attacks by suspected herdsmen in Nigeria, former president Olusegun Obasanjo said on Saturday. Obasanjo, who described the killings as ”senseless,” called on the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to ascertain the root cause and put a final end to the killings. He made these known during his solidarity visit to Benue state to sympathise with Governor Samuel Ortom and people of the state.





At least 150 people have been reported killed in the North-central state as a result of farmers-herders clashes.“Mr Governor, please accept my condolence. This, to me, goes beyond what is on the surface and we need to find out what is at the bottom of it,” he said.“That is the responsibilities of leaders. They must leave no stone unturned to find what is the root cause of this and put a stop to it.”





Obasanjo insisted that leaders at all levels must work to unravel the mystery behind the killings. He said, "We cannot talk of a free country, a secure country, a country where we will want development to take place, a country where we will want to invite investors and we are suffering this type of senselessness. I do hope that there will be an end to this.”

