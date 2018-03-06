Presidency Replies Clark On State Of Emergency Call

Published:





The Presidency has told elder statesman Edwin Clark that declaring a state of emergency is not enough to win the war against Boko Haram insurgency. Clark had earlier on Monday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency in the three north-eastern states of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states. But Buhari’s top media aide Femi Adesina thinks otherwise.





"Under President [Goodluck Jonathan], state of emergency was declared in those three states, what did it achieve?” Adesina questioned during a Skype interview with Channels Television on Monday.“What should happen is bringing a decisive and final end to the insurgency raving those states and by the grace of God, we are almost there.”





Adesina had earlier announced in a statement that Buhari would be visiting some troubled states in the country.“The President is going to those states to visit everyone; all stakeholders are going to be invited for meetings traditional rulers, farmers, herdsmen, community leaders,” Adesina said.He dismissed claims the visits were delayed for political reasons.

Share This