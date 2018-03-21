Presidency Blasts Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan

Published:

The Personal Assistant to the President on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, has condemned ex-President Goodluck Jonathan over his denial of withdrawing N153 billion ahead of the 2015 presidential elections.





Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had alleged that N100 billion and $289 million in cash were released a few weeks to the 2015 polls. Former New Media aide to Jonathan, Reno Omokri, however, denied the allegation, challenging Osinbajo to provide proof.





In a post on her Facebook page, Onochie described Osinbajo as ‘a man of honour and integrity’, stressing he had no reason to lie against former president Jonathan. Onochie wrote: “Who is lying? Definitely not our Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.





“I think ex-President Jonathan has run out of good luck. Government is no longer run on propaganda, assumptions, cheek-in-tongue and political correctness. “Facts. That’s how we roll. That’s what Nigerians want. President Muhammadu Buhari always reminds us never to lie to his people. By his people, he means Nigerians.





“VP Osinbanjo, a man of honour and integrity in his own rights and standing, has no reason to lie against the man who holds the record of presiding over the biggest national heist in world history. “President Jonathan needs to sober up, think back to 2015. If he can’t remember, I’ll help him.





“He was facing humiliation at the polls; he thought money could buy him more votes; not his money, but our money. “He asked the then NSA, Col. Sambo Dasuki, to become a bank and a clearing house. The smokescreen was security, to buy arms. But it was for buying more votes.





“Mrs. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was alarmed when Col. Dasuki approached her for the funds. She did a memo to President Goodluck Jonathan on the issue. “President Jonathan gave approval to Mrs. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to play ball with Col. Dasuki. Elections were postponed. The money was distributed and recipients hid them in cupboards. Jonathan lost the election!





“Here’s Mrs. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala exonerating herself with evidence that she acted according to the instruction originated and approved by ex. President Goodluck Jonathan. So who is lying?”

