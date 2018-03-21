Pregnant Woman, Four Others Die As Church Building Collapses

Published:

At least five people, including a pregnant women, died on Tuesday after a Cherubim and Seraphim Church collapsed at Ija-Ugbo, Arogbo Ijaw town, in the Ese Odo area of Ondo state.





CKN News gathered that four other people sustained serious injuries in the collapse. And according to reports, the building was under renovation when it collapsed.





"This is the first time that such a thing will happen in this community. It was caused by the inferior materials used for the renovation of the church,” an eyewitness told a national daily.





Spokesman of the police in the state Femi Joseph identified the victims as Morenike Bubuma, Margret Goloba, Mayama Goloba, Kowei Aboa and Dali Gunuboh, who was pregnant. He said the victims were killed while struggling for wood at the site.





"A renovation was going on in one of the churches in the area. The owners were trying to build a bigger church. While trying to demolish the old one, the building collapsed just as people were struggling for disused wood,” the police spokesman said.





"Five people were killed on the spot, while four others were seriously injured and rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.”

