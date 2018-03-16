Popular Footballer Caught Fondling Unconscious Naked Woman

Published:

A video of a top Israeli footballer performing sex acts on a woman who appears to be unconscious has gone viral. Reports say the player is well-known but has not been named. He is shown alongside three former teammates performing the acts on a naked woman who is lying on the floor and not moving, according to Israeli media.









It was gathered that, although, the video was taken several years ago while the player was at a different team but began circulating on social media on Thursday. ”I’ve stumbled. It happened only once and will never happen again,” the player said after the story broke, according to Mako News.









"I will have to live with the shame and insult all my life. Those who know me know this is out of character.” Meanwhile, Israeli newsmen have described the footage as ”difficult to watch” and appears to be a deliberate attempt to humiliate the woman. It was also gathered that since the video surfaced the player has disconnected his phone and has only been leaving his house for training.

