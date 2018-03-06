Police Service Commission Promotes 414 Senior Police Officers, 3CPS To AIG, 4 DCPs To CPs

Published:





The Police Service Commission has approved the promotion of 414 senior Police Officers to their next ranks. Three Commissioners(CP) of Police were promoted to the next rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police AIG); four Deputy Commissioners(DCP) to Commissioners of Police (CP) and twelve Assistant Commissioners(ACP) to Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP). The promotions were one of the highpoints of the 26th Plenary Meeting of the Commission held in Abuja from Tuesday, February 27th to Thursday, 1st of March, 2018 and presided over by the Chairman of the Commission, Sir, Dr. Mike Mbama Okiro, a retired Inspector General of Police.





The Commission also approved the promotion of 61 Chief Superintendents of Police (CSP) to Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP); thirty Superintendents(SP) of Police to Chief Superintendents of Police (CSP); forty eight Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP) to Superintendents of Police (SP) and sixty five Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP) to Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP). One hundred and ninety one Inspectors were elevated to the rank of Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP).





The three Commissioners of Police promoted to AIG are CP, Danjuma Ibrahim, CP. Istifanus Shettima and CP. Jimoh Omeiza Ozi-Obeh. DCP. Bello Yahaya , Fave Semali, Mukaddas M. Garba and D.D. Galadanchi were elevated to the rank of Commissioners. Some of the Assistant Commissioners promoted to Deputy Commissioners are Michael Aliyu, Danladi B. Lalas, Hilary Chukwunonyerem Igwe, Williams Adebowale, Sadiq Idris Abubakar and Rabi Umar.





Others are Stephen Hasso, Shehu Usman Shuaibu, Shehu Sani Gwarzo, Josephine Nneka, Abubakar Alhaji Baba, Sadiq Idris Abubakar, Abdulazeez Ismaila Obansa and Patrick Boroh. Some of the CSPs promoted to Assistant Commissioners are, James Ikani, Joe Dan Arumse, Simon Lough, Ibrahim B. Maikaba, Olubode Ojajuni, Stella Naimi Gede, Jibrin Odoje Idrisu and Aliyu Abubakar. Others are James Ikani Mawedo, Ndoma Hilary, Jephita Suonengimote, Allanana G. O, Akeke Enimiyofia Olusegun Ajamolaya and Akinade Olusegun Adejobi.





The promoted SPs to CSPs include, Godwin J. Patrick, Oluremi Augustine Adesoye, Sulaiman Toyin, Godwin Okezie, Dolapo O. Badmos, former PPRO, Lagos State Command and Collins U. Eruogu former Commanding Officer, MOPOL 33, Ado Ekiti now attached to IGP Special Tactical Squad, Force Headquarters Abuja. DSP Uchenna Noah Onyinaya, Ogundile Akinlabi, Omar John Sini, Lami Suno Patrick and Magaji Musa were also promoted to Superintendents of Police. The promotions have been conveyed to the Inspector General of Police for implementation in a letter signed by Mr. Musa Istifanus, Permanent Secretary/Secretary to the Commission

Share This