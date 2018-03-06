Police, NSCDC To Provide Security For All Schools In The North East

Published:

The Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris has assured that the command would give adequate security to schools in the North Eastern part of the country. This comes on the heels of the kidnap of over 90 schoolgirls from Dapchi in Yobe state by suspected Boko Haram terrorists.





And Idris, who spoke on Monday during a visit to Government Secondary School, Yarwa, in Maiduguri, also called on other stakeholders to liaise with the security agencies to ensure safety in the region. “We came in here on capacity building and security assurance of the students following what happened in Dapchi Secondary School in Yobe,” the IGP noted.





“The President directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), to relocate and guarantee the safety of students and staff in all schools in the northeast; by northeast, I mean Borno, Yobe and Adamawa States.





“We have come to ensure that that is carried out, not just anything, but a detailed and well positioned, and also with the input of the stakeholders which are the teachers, particularly the commissioners for education of these states. “The education supervisors, principals, and teachers; including members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving in the schools.”

