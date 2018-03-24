Police IG Decorates Singer Korede Bello With Honorary Superintendent Of Police Title

Published:





Mavin’s act, Korede Bello, who was unveiled as the first Nigerian Police Ambassador in December 2015, was decorated with the honorary title of Superintendent of Police, by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris during the week.



Sharing photos of his honourary police decoration, Korede Bello wrote; "I want to be part of the solution, not just paying lip service to nation building. Rare selfie of SP Korede Bello and IGP Idris K. Ibrahim. Say hello to the new Doro M3GA Superintendent of Police".

