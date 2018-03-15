Police Arrests Man That Killed Two School Pupils In Ogun State

Published:

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a suspected madman, Lekan Adebisi, who allegedly killed two pupils at St. John’s Anglican Primary School, Agodo, in the Ogun Waterside Local Government Area of the state.



The victims, Mubarak Kalesowo and Sunday Obituyi, were allegedly hacked to death by the suspect on Monday, March 12, 2018.



The suspect was said to have stormed the school while the pupils were on a lunch break and wreaked the havoc before fleeing the scene.



The state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, reportedly ordered the Area Commander, Ogbere, and the Divisional Police Officer, Abigi, to arrest the fleeing suspect.



The state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said Adebisi was arrested on Wednesday by the police and some local hunters.



“While they wanted to arrest him in a bush around the community, the suspect, who brandished a sharp cutlass, attacked them. He was shot and injured in the leg,” he added.



Oyeyemi said the suspect had been taken to a hospital for treatment.



Meanwhile, Iliyasu has directed that the case be transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Abeokuta, for adequate investigation.

