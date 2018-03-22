Police Arrest Five For Setting Church, Police Station Ablaze In Kaduna

Published:

The Police in Kaduna said it has arrested five suspects for allegedly setting a church and a Police outpost ablaze in Narayi, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.





The Command spokesman, Assistant Superintendent of Police Muhktar Aliyu, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Kaduna that angry youths, at about 4:00 am Thursday (today), set the Celestial Church of God in Narayi ablaze and part of the Police outpost there.





“The youths were angry over the death of one Friday Sylvester who was working as a mason with the pastor of the church,” he said.





According to him, the youths accused the pastor, Babatunde Shittu, of cupablility in Sylvester’s death





“When the incident was reported, we prevailed on the youths, and adopted civil and proactive measures to calm them,” Aliyu said, adding that the Police rescued the pastor and took him to the Police outpost and later to Barnawa Divisional Police station.





“Later, the youths came around 4:00 am and set the church and part of the Police outpost ablaze, “ he said.





The spokesman warned that the Command would not allow any person or group of persons to take the law into their hands.





He added that the Police Commissioner, Mr. Austin Iwar, has ordered full investigation and prosecution of those involved.





NAN

Share This