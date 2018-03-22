PLEASE LET'S SAVE Nnamudi Provide CNE

Published:

Nnamudi is a vibrant young man I met on Facebook years back.Highly cerebral and intelligent. His grasps on national issues and debates is awesome.I was so impressed with him that I looked out to seeing him one day.The rare chance came up three years ago when he won one of my numerous prizes and we all met at an eatery somewhere in Ikeja in December 2015 or so alongside Uchenna Okemadu Ezenagu and a host of other fans.Since then I've not set my eyes on him again although once in a while we chat and I look forward to reading his engaging comments on my post.But since the beginning of 2018,I've not read from him and has been curious ,I promised myself that I'll engage him in a chat one of these but my usual hectic schedule has prevented me from doing so.It was a relief for me yesterday when I got an inbox message from him..I was excited initially but his next question shocked me."Sir ,I don't know if I should do this but forgive me if you don't like what I am about to tell you,it's just that i have been carrying this burden for weeks now and don't know who to turn to again Sir.I was involved in a fire incident in my house on the 30th of December 2017,I light a match to put on my cooking stove and it exploded on me ,since then I have been in hospital ,till now i have not been discharged. I couldn't pay the hospital bills any longer ,I have not made a dime since my current state.Kindly assist me Sir,with your friends and fans.God will bless you all.Also put me in your prayers ."I was in a trance for minutes ,couldn't believe my eyes.In order to be sure ,I asked him to send me some pictures ,but he said he doesn't have any on his phone again but will ask someone to send them to me.The shock got so worse for me when they came.This is what is left of Nnamudi,a very young ,brilliant ,focused and handsome guy.We thank God he did not die in the incident ,that God spared his life,it could have been worse.Similar thing happened to my sister May Ubeku few months ago that I had to fly to Abuja to see her.Please good people ,kindly help Nnamudi to at least pay his hospital bill and get discharged.Finding something to eat is even a big burden on him.I have given my own little widow's which is absolutely too too small.Please help us no matter how small the amount.God will grant you your heart desires as you do.For contributing in saving this young man's, sadness will never be your portion in Jesus name.To donate, kindly pay intoName:ATU OKECHUKWU SYLVESTERBank Account: 2040997922Bank:UBAGod bless youCKN