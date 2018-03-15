Plateau Governor, Lalong Declares Curfew As Herdsmen Attack Persists

Published:

The Plateau state governor, Simon Lelong has instituted a curfew in selected area od the state. This followed the attack and murder of two soldiers, two mobile policemen and about 23 others on Wednesday killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen. The exchange of gunfire took place at Dung Kasa, Rafiki and Dutse Kura communities in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau state.









"Again and again the marauding Fulani terrorists still again killed two soldiers, two mobile police officers. The death toll is now two MOPOL, two soldiers and two civilians, making it seven,” an eyewitness stated. The death of the soldiers was confirmed by the military. The confirmation was given by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Texas Chukwu, in a statement late on Wednesday. He said 7 suspects have since been arrested in connection to the attack.









Chukwu said, "Troops of 3 Division Garrison, Jos arrested seven suspects and recovered weapons in the clash between Miango community and herdsmen at Rafiki village on Wednesday. The troops responded to distress calls to the clash reported by locals. "As troops moved in to settle the dispute, the herdsmen opened fire on them. Two soldiers paid the supreme price and seven suspects were arrested in connection with the clashes.









"While conducting search, troops discovered 23 dead bodies at Mararaba Dare shortly before Rafiki village and many civilians were wounded. Two other soldiers wounded are receiving medical attention at 3 Division Military Hospital and Medical Services. They are stable.“Weapons recovered include one Ak 47 assault rifle with 26 rounds of 7.62mm special and one locally made single barrel loaded with 15 rounds. Troops have intensified patrol within the general area to forestall further break down of law and order.”

