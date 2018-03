Pictures From The Burial Of 11 Nigerian Soldiers Killed In Kaduna By Bandits

Published:

11 Soldiers of the Nigerian Army who lost their lives during Exercise AYEM AKPATUMA along Birnin Gwari funtua road on 20th March 2018 were on Thursday 29th March 2018 buried.They Lost their lives doing Exercise AYEM AKPATUMA along Birnin funtua road on 20th March 2018.Those killed were1. Private Olabodo Hammed2. Private Bamidele Adekunke Emmanuel3. Private Onuchukwu Christian Chigoziri4. Private Adamu Muhammed5. Private Lamara Ahmed6. Private Mubarak Suleiman7. Private Bashir Abubakar Halo8. Private Nafiu Iliyasu9. Private Safiyanu Ahmed10. Private Alhassan Ibrahim11. Adamu MuhammedThey Were laid to rest at the Commonwealth cemetery Kaduna, amidst tears and befitting military burial.May their souls rest in Peace.