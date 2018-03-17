Picture:Last Outing Of Late Senator Wakil As Buhari Mourns

Published:

This picture taken yesterday was the last public outing of late Senate Committee Chairman for Poverty Alleviation Ali WakilThe Bauchi State Senator was seen here arrowed with his colleagues at the wedding ceremony of Alhaji Aliko Dangote's daughter i n Kano.He slumped and died at his Abuja home less than 24 hours later.Meanwhile, the Presidency has issued a Press statement on his death.PRESIDENT BUHARI EXTOLS LATE SENATOR WAKIL’S DEDICATIONPresident Muhammadu Buhari has described the death of Senator Ali Wakil from Bauchi State as "an incalculable loss to Nigeria's democracy whose dedication to duty was remarkable and worthy of emulation."The President said that the death of the senator came as a great shock to him, adding that his dedication to duty would remain one of the greatest virtues for which the deceased would be remembered.According to President Buhari, “the passion for duty was one of the finest qualities of late Senator Wakil,” as he urged other democratically elected leaders to borrow a leaf from the deceased's record of dedication.The President, while praying to Allah to bless the soul of the departed senator, also extended his condolences to his family, his colleagues in the National Assembly, as well as the government and people of Bauchi State over this great loss to the country.GARBA SHEHUSenior Special Assistant to the President(Media & Publicity)March 17, 2018.