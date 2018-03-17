Photography In Focus On CNN African Voices

Published:









While the last edition of talk show programme, CNNAfrican Voices, was dedicated to female fashion icons driving the runways around the globe, this week’s episode will profile photographers who are influencing the continent behind the scenes using their cameras.





According to a statement by the programme sponsors, Globacom, the special guests to be featured on the programme, whose theme is “Through the Lens”, include Gerald Rambert of Mauritius, Omar Victor Diop of Senegal and Adnen Chaouchi of Tunisia.





Viewers can watch the artists tell their inspirational stories on African Voices on CNN at 7 a.m. and 4.30 p.m. on Saturday and at 12.30 a.m., 4.30 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Sunday. Further repeats will also run at 5 a.m. on Monday and at 10.30 a.m. on Tuesday.





The Mauritian photographer, Gerald Rambert, will introduce viewers to the world of deep sea photography. He discloses how his big passion for the fish and the sea led him to spending hours in the water and finally to underwater photography. He is today the photographer for many magazines.





On the other hand, Senegalese photographer, Omar Victor Diop, is a graduate of the Paris Business School. He worked for several corporate organizations before ditching the corporate world to pursue a career in photography. Viewers will find out how he is blurring the lines between photography and painting.





Lastly, African Voices will parade Tunisian journalist and radio host who CNN said is changing the way news is consumed through mobile journalism. He is expected to talk about how he combines his job as a journalist with TV production.





