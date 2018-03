Published:

Billionaire businessman, Alhaji Aliko Dangote on Friday pulled very important personalities, including President Muhammadu Buhari, to Kano for the wedding of his daughter, Fatima to Jamil Abubakar.

Senate President Bukola Saraki was also there and he tweeted: ”It was great to be in Kano today, to join Alhaji Aliko Dangote at the Wedding Fatiha of his daughter Fatima, to Jamil Abubakar.





