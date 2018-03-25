PDP NATIONAL PUBLICITY SECRETARY KOLA OLOGBONDIYAN IS FIRST GUEST ON "one on one with CKN on CKN News TV"

Published:

The National Publicity Secretary of the People's Democratic Party ,Kabba ,Kogi State born Kola Ologbondiyan is a veteran journalist of over 20 years standing.He is an administrator of repute,an image maker of the highest order.For over an hour ,he sat down with me to analyse the current political situations in the country, the APC Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari,the 2019 General election ,the recent Dapchi school girls episode,the advice of Bill Gates,their strategies to takeover power from APC in 2019,Olusegun Obasanjo ,the roles of Governors Nyesom Wike and Ayo Fayose in PDP, Atiku's Presidential ambition etc.It is an interview like never before or captured on TV before.Short clips of the interview will start rolling in from Monday while the full interview ,which will come in two parts of 30 minutes will be finally uploaded on CKN NEWS TV and our YouTube channel before the end of the week.BE ON THE LOOKOUT"One On One With CKNRefreshingly Different Perspectives To Issues"