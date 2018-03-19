PDP Is Depressed And Traumatized - Orubebe Tells Secondus

Published:

Former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs Godsday Orubebe has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) “is still lost in depression and suffering from a Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.” The chieftain of the party stressed that the crisis rocking the platform was compounded by the mishandling of its last national convention. Orubebe, in an open letter to the party’s National Chairman, Uche Secondus, said the PDP would need vigour, courage and sustainable ideas to bounce back to reckoning.









"We have gone from a party of pride to a party of shame and gradually receding into the abyss of political reality,” he said. "For the simple reason that the nation is witnessing calls for the rise of a third force, we are fast becoming a shadow of ourselves". He further said the PDP had regressed to the same imposition, impunity, arrogance and greed that heralded its electoral misfortune.









Orubebe said: One of the biggest challenges that the PDP faces is balancing its needs for funding with established egalitarian values and internal systems. If the party continues to be held hostage by few major donors, it will continue to find it difficult to instil the values that will endear us Nigerians.“We must take our appeal to Nigerians and through our reforms, let the party truly become a people-funded party. Small donations from millions of Nigerians will go a long way in the party’s finan cial requirements and will create the necessary atmosphere for true ownership among members of the party.”

