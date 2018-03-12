PDP Is Dead And Buried....Odigie Oyegun

Published:

The National Chairman of the ruling party, All Progressive Congress, Dr. John Oyegun on Saturday said people, corruption and even insurgency are fighting back at President Muhammadu Buhari.





Though Oyegun who stated this on Saturday while receiving decampees from the PDP, PDM and APGA into the party in Katsina, said they will not prevail.



The National Party Chairman also declared the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP dead and buried in Katsina State.



According to him, “We are a party working to change these nation. Yes, people are fighting back, corruption is fighting back, even insurgency is trying to fight back but Buhari is our president they will not prevail.



“In spite of all the distractions, we have a president who is single minded, focus, determined, who have improved the foundation of this country destroyed by the PDP.



“Today, he is already building a 5000km railway network to modern capacity.



“Today, we can boast that electricity is still very low but for the first time, enjoy stable 7,000 megawatts of electricity in this country. When they handover to us it was 3000 but we have added 4000megawatts of electricity.



“We are almost self sufficient in rice production. That is only the beginning. For this year, we depended on rainfall and God, but your President has vowed to make sure that you have at least three tons of rice every year,” Oyegun said.



He told the indigenes to ensure that they voted the party back into power come 2019.



Similarly, the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari said it is working to ensure that the state give President Buhari a resounding victory in the upcoming general elections.



Earlier, the APC State Chairman, Alhaji Shittu S. Shittu promised an equal and level playing ground for all members of the party including the decampees.



Meanwhile, the Funtua Zonal Vice Chairman of the party and the Chairman of the event Organizing Committee, Alhaji Bala Musawa debunked allegations by critics that it woo decampees into the APC in the state.



Musawa said the party did not woo nor pay any decampee to decamp into the party.



He said the decampees are well to do persons and have made it in life and as such nothing can one use to woo them.



“The persons deserted the other party because they were convinced and have seen the light and are now join the fold of APC,” Musawa said.



However, one of the decampees, Senator Ibrahim Idah, former Senator representing Katsina Central Senatorial zone under the PDP said he regretted joining the PDP saying he made mistake to have joined the party (PDP).



Idah destroyed his party membership card saying the APC now owns his heart.

Share This