APC Orchestrated Abduction Of Dapchi School Girls For Cheap Publicity..PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the release of Dapchi schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram insurgents in Yobe State as a scam by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.





The girls were released on Wednesday morning with about five of them reportedly dead.





In a statement on Twitter by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologboniyan, the party said the release of the girls was a plot by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to gain heroic appraisal from Nigerians.





He wrote “#Dapchi: A poorly crafted tragicomedy lacking intelligence and tact.





“A scam of no equal dimensions the world over. @OfficialPDPNig had repeatedly warned about conspiratorial plots advanced by @APCNigeria interests to gain heroic attainments.





“This time, the plot has failed. It achieved disgraceful, embarrassing and ignoble ends.”

