PDP Dares Osinbajo To Name Corrupt Members

The National Publicity Secretary of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Kola Ologbondiyan, has charged Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to name corrupt members of the party. The party was reacting to the claim by Osinbajo that the PDP administration at the federal level destroyed Nigeria’s economy.

Speaking on Channels TV, Ologbondiyan also asked the vice president to provide proof of his allegations against PDP members. He argued that the Buhari administration should have used the evidence it had, if it actually had any, to arrest and try the members of the PDP it said were corrupt.

Ologbondiyan said: "We challenge him to stop branding figures. He should mention names of those whom he claims corrupted themselves,” the PDP spokesperson said.“If he cannot mention their names, and he cannot cause their arrest and he cannot even list these people, he should keep quiet.”

He advised Osinbajo to stop blaming the party for corruption over the years. "Our advice to the Vice President, as a professor of law, he knows the pathway to follow when you accuse somebody of corruption.“It is not enough to come to the public arena, more so as a man of God, and begin to make an allegation about corruption always,” the PDP spokesperson said.

