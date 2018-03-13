Parents Of Missing Chibok Girls To Visit Dapchi Today

Published:

The parents of the missing schoolgirls from Chibok town in Borno State will on Tuesday (tomorrow) visit Dapchi town to express sympathy with parents of the 110 schoolgirls abducted by insurgents last month. According to reports the visit was essentially to sympathise with parents of the recently abducted schoolgirls from Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, Dapchi.





Chairman and Women Leader, Yakubu Nkeki and Yana Galang, respectively, of the Abducted Chibok Girls Parents’ Movement for Rescue, would Tuesday lead 30 parents of mostly yet to be found Chibok girls to visit Dapchi where they would share experiences.





Galang said: “Our chairman has already communicated to the Chairman of the abducted Dapchi girls’ parents and chairman of the Bursari Local Government Council, notifying them of our sympathy visit to Dapchi town on 13th March.”





She said some parents of freed Chibok girls would be in the delegation to strengthen the faith and raise the hope of the Dapchi parents that their daughters would one day return home safely.

