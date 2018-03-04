Oyegun’s Tenure Extension: APC To Hold Fresh NEC Meeting

Published:

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is set to hold another National Executive Council (NEC) meeting this month to fix the controversies arising from the one-year tenure extension granted the John Oyegun-led National Working Committee (NWC).





The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Bolaji Abdullahi, made this known to newsmen on Saturday. Abdullahi also added that a definite date for the meeting has, however, not been fixed, noting the exact date would be dependent on the President Muhammadu Buhari’s convenience.





The APC spokesman further speaking stated that the coming NEC meeting would be used to deliberate on the extension granted to Oyegun and NWC members. He also confirmed the fixing of dates for governorship primary elections in Ekiti and Osun States, while the party’s candidate will emerge for Ekiti governorship election on May 5, Osun will have theirs on July 7.

