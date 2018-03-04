Order Of Election :Senate, House Of Reps Set To Override Buhari's Veto

Published:

The Senate has expressed its readiness to override President Muhammadu Buhari’s veto on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, which seeks to re-order the sequence of the polls during general elections. The upper chamber of the National Assembly disclosed its intention to exercise its veto powers should Buhari withdraw assent to the bill.Earlier on Wednesday, the House of Representatives had said the lawmakers would not hesitate to override the President’s decision if he vetoed the bill. The lower chamber had stated that there was no going back on the bill, particularly the provision on the re-ordering of elections ahead of the 2019 polls.The Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Mr. Abdulrazak Namdas, said that members would not change their minds on the Electoral Act as amended, stating that the National Assembly expected Buhari to append his signature to the bill.He had said, “We are serious about this issue and we are not ready to reverse it. For now, the bill has gone to Mr. President and we are waiting for his response. If his response is that he won’t sign, we are ready to override his veto. “I can assure you that in both chambers of the National Assembly, we will get the required two-thirds majority to override the veto.”