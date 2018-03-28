Only Party's NEC Has A Final Say On Oyegun's Tenure Elongation Not Buhari - Bolaji Abdullahi

Published:

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday described as a personal opinion President Muhammadu Buhari’s rejection of the tenure extension granted the John Odigie-Oyegun-led national working committee (NWC).





The party said the president’s view is not a substitute for the decision made by the party’s national executive council (NEC). The party’s position was disclosed by its national publicity secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, in a chat with newsmen in Abuja.





He said the decision stands except the party’s NEC reverses its own decision.“The president’s position has not changed the position of NEC. NEC has not reversed itself on the tenure extension. The decision of the NEC on the one-year tenure extension still stands.





"The president is not NEC. The NEC will have to reverse itself but right now, it has not done that. So, the tenure extension still stands,” Abdullahi said.





President Muhammadu Buhari had rejected the extension as he deemed the process illegal. He said the extension contravenes Article 17 Sub-section 1 of the Party constitution which allows only a four-year tenure for elected officials.

