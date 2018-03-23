Olisa Metuh's Trial: Call Your Appointees To Order - PDP Tells Buhari

Published:

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to call some of his appointees to order over alleged interference in Olisa Metuh’s trial. Metuh, a former spokesman of the party, is facing trial for alleged corruption.





He urged the Chief Justice of Nigeria to protect the judiciary and the courts from the direct interferences of the officials. The party said it found it surprising that interference were manifesting in Metuh’s case even after the court had adjourned indefinitely on his application to be allowed to travel to the UK for surgery.





It wondered why the court had continued to refuse Metuh’s application for medical leave even as his condition had degenerated.





According to PDP, it is on record that people facing similar charges at the Federal High Court are granted leave to travel for medical check-ups and other sundry reasons, but Metuh’s application has been deferred indefinitely.

