Ohanaeze Youths Urges Buhari To Assent To Peace Corps Bill

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to reverse his refusal to assent to the Peace Corp Bills in the interest of the youths. The president had declined assent to the bill after it was passed to him by the National Assembly. The request to reconsider was made by Chief Chinedu Arthur-Ugwa, the South-South coordinator of Ohaneze Ndigbo Youth Wing.





Speaking in Yenagoa on Thursday, he said: “We are pleading with him to look into that issue because it is an important bill which is a very key bill to curb the unemployment that the masses are suffering from.“We need to look into the issues and not the money; we don’t want such a bill to die; a bill that will reduce unemployment among the youths and empower the youths.





"It is just about the youths and I believe that the sitting government promised that when they take over power, things will happen in terms of employing the youths.“But when the opportunity comes for them to do that, they are trying to recant. It is not good.





"We are begging the government; we are begging the President to take a second look at the bill and see how important that bill is and sign it because it will not be good if the Senate and Reps override him in signing that bill,” he said.

