Ogun State FRSC Recovers And Handover Stolen Car To Owner

On Monday, 19 March 2018, while on routine patrol along the Sagamu - Ijebu Ode Expressway, the FRSC Patrol Team from RS2.21 Ijebu Ode Unit Command at about 1127hrs, noticed an abandoned Black Corolla Car with registration number, BDG 448 ET which was packed haphazardly along the patrol team's route.Upon closer examination the team observed that there was no person inside the Car. Upon further examination the team discovered that the Car's ignition key was still in the ignition.After diligent checks the team had reasonable suspicion that the vehicle could have been stolen and abandoned, thereafter took necessary precautions and towed the car to the FRSC Command. After further investigation, including checks of the vehicle's documents found inside the vehicle, necessitated a search of the national vehicle database, which resulted in locating the owner of the Car..The FRSC thereafter contacted the vehicle owner, one Comrade Lumumba I. Okugbawa,, male who is a Secretary of NUPENG in Lagos. Upon contacting him he confirmed ownership of the Car, which he said was stolen at gun point. He thereafter came on Wednesday 21 March 2018 in company of ASP Onime Peters, DCO II Mowe Police Division, where he earlier reported the theft of the Car.. After ascertaining him as the true owner of the Car and with due documentation, the Car was released to the owner in company of the Police Officer.Signed. Route Commander Florence Okpe FRSC Public Education Officer Ogun State Sector Command. For Sector Commander FRSC Ogun State Command