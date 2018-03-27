Observe PDP Till 2023 To Ascertain If They Are Truly Sorry - Keyamo Advises Nigerians

Published:

Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Festus Keyamo (SAN) has advised Nigerians to monitor the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) till 2023 to ascertain if the party has truly repented. The National Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus, had apologised to Nigerians over its failure and mistakes when it held power.





Reacting in a post on his Twitter page, Keyamo stated that Nigerians cannot afford to bring the PDP back to power in 2019. He wrote: “PDP apology means that the party is like a patient that has undergone a major surgical operation to cure a disease. It can’t be discharged immediately. It must be under observation for a while. So 2019 is for just observation of PDP. Nigerians cannot afford to bring them back yet.





“I’m glad PDP took the advice which I gave below and has apologised to Nigerians. Next step is for Nigerians to carefully observe them till, at least, 2023 to see if they’ve truly repented, then ease them gradually back by first voting them into some LGA councillorship positions,” Keyamo added.

