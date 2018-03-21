Obiano Sends List of Commissioners To House of Assembly For Screening

Published:

The Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano has sent a list of 19 Commissioner designates to the Anambra State of Assembly for screening.This is a follow up to the swearing of his Principal Officers on Monday and a clear indication that the governor is determined to move at a commendable speed to achieve his set targets in his second term in office and leave an enduring legacy for Ndi Anambra.The List contains surprise inclusions that indicate the exit of some commissioners who had served in the governor's first term.Only eight members of the previous cabinet made it back to the executive council this time pending their ratification by the Anambra State House of Assembly.The returnee commissioners are Dr Mrs Uju Nwogu (Anaocha), former commissioner for Sports and Youth Empowerment who has been singled out to head the Ministry of Justice, Hon Ifeatu Onejeme (Awka South) who retains his position as the Commissioner for Finance, Hon Mark Okoye (Dunukofia) who retains his portfolio as the Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget and Hon Greg Obi (Nnewi South) who also returns to his post as the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs after the screening.Other returnee commissioners are Dr Joe Akabuike (Orumba North) who stays as the Commissioner for Health, Hon Obi Nwankwo (Awka South) who retains his position as the Commissioner for Public Utilities, Hon Afam Mbanefo (Nnewi North) who keeps his portfolio as Commissioner for Agriculture and Prof Kate Omenugha (Idemili South) who is now Commissioner for Basic Education pending the outcome of the screening by the Anambra State House of Assembly.Other Commissioners who have been penciled down to join the new cabinet are Mr C. Don Adinuba (Ihiala) who will be screened for the post of the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Engr Marcel Ifejiofor (Anambra East) who will be screened for the post of the Commissioner for Works, Nnamdi Onukwuba (Onitsha North) who will undergo screening for the Ministry of Lands and Arc Mike Okonkwo (Orumba South) who will move from his former position as the MD of Awka Capital Development Authority to the Ministry of Environment after the screening.Others are Dr Obiekezie Theresa Nkechi (Njikoka) who has been designated for the post of Commissioner for Tertiary and Science Education, Dr Christian Madubuko (Ayamelum) who will be screened for the Ministry of Trade and Commerce, Mr Uche Okafor (Oyi) designated for the Ministry of Transport and Mr Bonaventure Enemali (Anambra West) who is lined up for the Ministry of Youth Entrepreneurship.Other new commissioner nominees are Sally Mbanefo (Onitsha North) who will be screened to head the Ministry of Local Artwork, Culture and Tourism, Ndidi Mezue (Njikoka) who is being presented for the post of the commissioner for Women and Children Affairs and Engr Emeka Ezenwanne (Aguata) who will be screened for the post of Commissioner for Housing.Since his inauguration for a second term in office, Governor Obiano has continued to show that he is ready to push the boundaries of development further with his quick thinking and swift implementation of his plans to meet the high standards he has set for himself.If everything goes as planned with the scheduled screening of the incoming commissioners, Governor Obiano's new cabinet is expected to be fully in place before the end of this week.