Obasanjo's Coalition For Nigeria Movement Denies Adopting SDP

The former President Olusegun Obasanjo inspired Coalition for Nigeria Movement on Tuesday denied endorsing the Social Democratic Party as its political platform. The movement's position was contained in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja by Omoruyi Edoigiawerie on behalf of its National Steering Committee.





While urging Nigerians to disregard the report, Edoigiawerie said CNM was not in collaboration with SDP for any purpose. He said the movement would not be hounded into making divisive and ill informed decisions to satisfy people who he said had directly or indirectly contributed to national malaise and decline.





He added that the movement would at the right time announce its strategic plan that will leave no Nigerian in doubt of where it stands. The plan, he assured all stakeholders, would not leave any Nigerian without hope of a viable future in a safe and prosperous country.

