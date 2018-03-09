Obasanjo Reveals What Buhari Must Do To Tackle Insecurity In Nigeria

Published:

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called for the creation of jobs in Nigeria’s troubled Northeast sub-region, to tackle herdsmen-farmers clashes. Obasanjo made this known at the zero hunger programme for Nigeria in Maiduguri on Thursday. According to him, 25 out of 26 young people are participating in insurgency because they do not have work to do.





"Out of the seventeen sustainable development goals, set by the united nations, zero hunger has a validation for fourteen of them which is why it cannot be ignored by any African,” he said.“Let me assure you that we are not trying to bring more policies beyond what exists now, we have many of these policies that can take us to where we must be.





"As a matter of fact, we are trying our best to help the sector to grow regardless of lack of funds and the ability to ensure that the agro sector is resuscitated. This is what we are into, making sure that hunger is put at bay especially in the northeastern corner of Nigeria.





"Indeed twenty five out of twenty-six were into Boko Haram because they had no job as such zero hunger will break the circle of this dangerous way which is not making progress in the country. We will not relent till they get to the bottom of that matter.”

