NUJ Calls For Release Of Detained Journalist Tony Ezimakor

The Nigeria Union of Journalists calls for the unconditional release of detained Journalist Tony Ezimakor, the Abuja Bureau Chief of The Independent Newspapers. He has been in the custody of the Department of State Security for four fays now.The NUJ and other well meaning stakeholders had earlier engaged some highly placed Government officials to secure the release of the Journalist who is suffering from hypertension but to no avail.We are worried that his health will continue to deteriorate under the condition that he is being held.We insist that the Authorities must immediately release Tony Ezimakor and permit Journalists to operate without fear of arrest .The Muhammad Bahari Government should seize the opportunity to end such blatant attempts to intimidate journalists and make press freedom a priority for the administration.Shuaibu Usman LemanNational Secretary