Northern Leaders Should Quit Politics, They Have Failed Us - Ango Abdullahi

Published:

A coalition of 18 Northern groups and associations, led by former Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Professor Ango Abdullahi, yesterday passed a vote of no confidence on northern leaders.





According to the group, most of the leaders that had been saddled with the responsibility of administering the people have failed the test to lead. The groups, which noted that political officer holders had been given quit notice by the northern leaders to quit the stage, stressed that ahead of 2019 presidential and general elections, the north would scrutinize all politicians seeking their mandate.





In a communique signed by Professor Ango Abdullahi, who is the Chairman, Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, Political Committee and Convener, Northern Elders Forum and 17 others, the group cautioned the Presidency and members of the National Assembly and governors to resist the temptation of abusing the political process in pursuit of their personal ambitions.





While welcoming the release of the Dapchi girls, and urging government to intensify efforts to secure the release of all other abducted Nigerians, the groups called on the government to ensure that no abductions occurred again, and that all communities were sufficiently protected and young Nigerians free to acquire education without fear. The communique read in part:





“The group urges all leaders, elders and communities to seek peaceful resolutions of conflicts between and among communities. Lives lost, injuries suffered and losses incurred in any community must be redressed firmly and fairly. ‘’The roots of co-existence and inter-dependence in all Northern communities are much deeper than the barricades being erected around communities. All persons who are involved in killings and crimes against communities must be brought to book.”

Share This