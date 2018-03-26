Northern Governors Meet Miyetti Allah Over Herdsmen Killings

Published:





Governors of states in northern Nigeria on Sunday held a meeting with the leadership of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria with a view to ending the incessant clashes between farmers and herdsmen in Nigeria.





The association is the umbrella body of herders in Nigeria. CKN News learned that meeting was held in Sokoto state. Those in attendance were Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno; Aminu Tambuwal, the host governo; Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano and Kaduna’s Nasir el-Rufai.





No official statement has been issued with regard to the outcome of the gathering. But it was gathered that the meeting talked about efforts to contain the crises. "We have seen enough crisis in the North East with Boko Haram. We cannot afford to let any other conflict linger without a solution,” Shettima said.





"We hope to hear from all sides and finally come up with a workable plan that will restore confidence and entrench lasting peace in our region.”

