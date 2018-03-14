No Amount Of Criticism Will Make Me Change My Mind About My Son-in-law - Okorocha

Published:

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state has insisted that he is determined to ensure his son-in-law and Chief of Staff, Uche Nwosu, succeeds him as governor in 2019. The governor made this known through his Special Adviser on Electoral Matters, Steve Asimobi.





Speaking to newsmen, he said: "People talk about his son-in-law and I want to ask: from where do we borrow our democracy? Look at the American history, some times in the history of America, it was the Kennedys, the Kennedy Dynasty and hegemony. If not for death and, perhaps some other factors, may be they may have ruled America for a very long time.





"Look at the Bush family. Bush Senior was the President of America and his two sons were governors of two states in America. If it was in Nigeria, people will shout blue murder. After Clinton, his wife wanted to become President of America and almost defeated Barack Obama. She later contested against the present American President and won the popular vote in the election.





"If America where we borrow our democracy from are wise in doing this, why are we pedestal to be talking about son-in-law? If Uche Nwosu now divorces his wife, is he qualified to run? At times, we push morality to the extreme in Nigeria! Imo State wants somebody that can perform better than previous governors. We do not want somebody that will come and take us back to Egypt.”

Share This