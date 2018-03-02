Nigerian Government Drags Popular American University To Court

Published:

The Nigerian government has dragged a university in the United States, the Alabama State University, to court for allegedly mishandling the scholarship meant for students rent, books and food. According to a BBC report, Nigeria also accuses the university of charging them for accommodation they did not use and lessons they did not take.





But the university has denied the allegation, telling local media it had “adhered to and complied with every instruction and direction given to the university by the Nigerian government regarding that agreement. It admitted that the Nigerian government was owed $ 202,000, saying it had been deposited into an account.





But Anthony Ifediba, who represents the students, said they believed the university might have withheld as much as $800, 000. He told the Montgomery Advertiser that the Nigerian government had paid Alabama State University about $5m, which was meant to cover tuition and living costs for all the students.





He said, "I hope it will sober the Alabama State University up, and its new president, to realise that what these students are talking about is very serious and it's having an adverse effect on them legally and I’d imagine public relations wise”

