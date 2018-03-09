Nigerian Doctors Are The Most Irresponsible Workers - Gov. El Rufai

Published:

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has alleged that trade unions are dangerous to the development of the country if their excesses are not curtailed. El-Rufai also alleged that Nigerian doctors are the most irresponsible workers in the country. He said this on Thursday in Abuja at a ‘Governance Matters’ round table organized by Development Alternative Incorporation, DAI.





According to the governor, the excesses of the trade unions must be curtailed or they would become harmful instead of contributing to the country’s growth. “Trade Unions have never served the country well. They have been selfish and everything is about their narrow interests,” the governor noted.





“In general, in Nigeria, trade unions have been a danger to our progress and I think they should be curtailed. The mistake we made as a country was placing trade unions in the Exclusive Legislative List. “If the Academic Staff Unions of Universities ASUU has an issue with the Federal Government, then the state universities will go on strike too.”





In addition, he said: “In Kaduna, I warned the Kaduna state University, that if ‘you ever go on strike gain because of somebody else, I will fire all of you. “Advocates “Very Low” Minimum Wage “I think we need to do some things. First, take labour matters out of the Exclusive List because many of us are victims of agreements reached with ASUU by the federal government.





“Also, we must apply the labour laws strictly. No work, no pay, because there has to be a trade dispute before anything strike. That is what the law says. “I think the health unions have been the most irresponsible because only an irresponsible doctor will abandon his patients even after swearing to the Hippocratic Oath. I think Nigerian doctors are the only ones on the planet that go on strike.”

Share This