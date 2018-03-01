Nigerian Businessman Arraigned For Defrauding Chinese Firm Of $179,000

Published:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal office, on Wednesday, February 28, 2018 arraigned one Lawrence Maduagwu before Justice Mojisola Dada of State High Court sitting in Ikeja on a two-count charge bordering on stealing and obtaining by false pretence to the tune of $179,000.00.

The complainant, PMC Industry Limited, a Chinese company, alleged that the defendant failed to pay for the 500 metric tonnes of calcium powder valued at the sum of $179,000, after taking delivery of the items.

The defendant was allegedly introduced to the company through its Nigerian representative, Ohio Ileogben, as a businessman who deals in calcium chloride chemicals.

It was further alleged that efforts to get the defendant to pay for the goods were unsuccessful. The defendant pleaded not guilty, when the charge was read to him.

In view of his plea, prosecution counsel, S.O. Daji, asked the court for a trial date and also prayed the court to remand the defendant in

prison custody. However, the defence counsel, C. Ogbonaya, urged the court to admit his client to bail.

After listening to both parties, Justice Dada adjourned the case to March 7, 2018 for hearing of the bail application and commencement of trial.

The defendant was ordered to be remanded in Ikoyi prison pending the hearing of his bail application.

