Nigerian Army Guns Down Four Herdsmen Planning To Attack Bauchi Community

Troops killed four armed militiamen and arrested nine in Ningi area of Bauchi state, the Nigerian army said on Sunday. It was learned that the gunmen had fired at the troops, who were on patrol.









Spokesman of the army in the area Texas Chukwu said in a statement that troops of 33 Artillery Brigade of Operation Lafiya Dole were attacked by the militia group at Burra Junction in Ningi on Saturday.









The troops were said to have recovered five dane guns, 38 motorcycles and nine bicycles. The army spokesman said one soldier was wounded in the attack and referred to a medical facility for treatment.









"Troops of 33 Artillery Brigade, in the ongoing Operation Lafia Dole, on March 17, at about 12:30pm, encountered members of a militia group, massing up at Burra Junction in Ningi local government area of Bauchi state,” he said.









"The militiamen on sighting the troops, opened fire on them while the troops reacted immediately by engaging them.“At the end of the encounter, four militias were killed, troops recovered five dane guns, 38 motorcycles, nine bicycles and nine militiamen arrested.

