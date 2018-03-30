Nigeria Will Overcome Its Challenges - Ex President Jonathan

Published:





Former President Goodluck Jonathan has stated that he still expects Nigeria to overcome various challenges its facing. The immediate president made this known in his Easter message posted on his Facebook on Friday.

He urged Nigerians not to give up on the country despite its present challenges. Jonathan wrote: "Easter is a time when we celebrate the resurrection of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, who died for the sin of the world.

“In this season where we mark renaissance, I believe and expect Nigeria to rise and overcome her national challenges because our shared experiences are bringing us to the conclusion that no matter what the forces of evil can do, we as Nigerians, united in doing good, can and will prevail.

"I urge all Nigerians, even if we feel that we are not in a position to do much to help Nigeria to overcome, let us at least believe that she will overcome. That is a lot. That is a lot. Happy Easter.”

Share This