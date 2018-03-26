Nigeria To Host Africa Islamic Finance Forum

Published:

Nigeria will host the 3rd edition of the Africa Islamic Finance Forum (AIFF) organised by the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD).





Concise News can confirm that the Forum is billed for March 27-28, 2018, at the Eko Conference Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island in Lagos.





It is a platform for businesses and the financial community to network as well as trigger economic growth in the country and Africa at large.





Also, the Forum will create awareness among participants on several Islamic Finance Instruments willing to back the government’s need for raising capital for large infrastructure projects and enhance individual and SMEs access to financial services.

