Nigeria Peace Index to be launched on 30th March

Foundation for Peace Professionals (FPP) is pleased to announce that the Nigeria Peace Index (NPI) research project shall be launched on 30th March, 2018. Nigeria Peace Index (NPI) which rates the level of peacefulness in the 36 states of the federation is the product of Foundation for Peace Professionals (FPP), the foremost Non-Governmental Organization for peace advocacy, research and conflict transformation.





FPP is an independent and non-partisan organization dedicated towards propagating peace and promoting Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR). Nigeria Peace Index (NPI) is the first national peace index in Nigeria that is focused on measuring peace tendencies through foundational indices. The index also provides analysis of socio-economic factors associated with peacefulness in states across Nigeria, as well as an estimate of the economic benefits that would flow from increase in peace.





Nigeria Peace Index results shows the most and least peaceful states in Nigeria, most and least peaceful regions in Nigeria, most peaceful states in each of the 6 geo-political zones of Nigeria, least peaceful states in each of the 6 geo-political zones in Nigeria among other interesting revelations.





Foundation for Peace Professionals (FPP) hereby invite partnership from interested organizations as we unveil the over 1 year research on peace in Nigeria. For Partnership inquiry, kindly call 08076976917 or email discus4now@gmail.com

