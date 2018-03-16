Nigeria Currently Has A President That Doesn't Know Anything - Senator Abaribe

Published:

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe yesterday said that Nigeria currently being led by a president that is never aware of anything happening in the country. Speaking on the floor of the senate during a debate on the incessant herdsmen attacks, Abaribe said President Buhari's position of never being aware of what is happening in the country, shows he is not ready to put an end to the herdsmen crisis. I agree with the senate leader who said this is a moment where we have to work with the executive.









The only thing I don’t agree with is, this executive that you want us to work with, have they accepted that they are the people that have responsibility? We have a president that will say I don’t know my IG didn’t even follow my order. A president that says I didn’t even know when this happened. Every little thing he doesn’t know. I’m keeping my contribution to security and the Commander-in-chief of Nigeria is in charge of security and when the Commander-in-chief says I don’t know what happened, then we have to worry whether this our security is actually in the right hands.









"Let us bring to the fore another aspect which the senate leader mentioned. He said that the security forces are overstretched, we agree but distinguished senator Marafa has told us here that information was given in the Zamfara case to the same security people and the governor was dancing Arabango somewhere else and left the security. Is that not what you said? So, it is not a question of not having enough people, it is a question of not acting on intelligence and information that you have. And of course I can’t blame them for not acting because the President says I don’t know. How will you act on what you don’t know? Mr. President, let us beg this president; please take responsibility for one thing. It’s not everything that you don’t know so that we will be safe in Nigeria.”

