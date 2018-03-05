Nepotism Is Worse Than Corruption ..Obi

Published:





The former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has called on Nigerians to eschew nepotism and encourage the culture of merit. Obi was speaking at the weekend during the public presentation of “One Faith, Many Tongues: Managing Diversity in the Church in Nigeria”, written by Archbishop Fortunatus Nwachukwu, the Papal Nuncio to Trinidad & Tobago.





Describing nepotism as one of the worst forms of corruption, Obi said it killed merit, thereby stunting the growth of any institution where it was allowed to flourish by elevating the bad while demoting the good.





He said that any country that elevated nepotism as Nigeria does in politics, places of work and amongst religious bodies, would not make meaningful progress in any sphere of life because, according to him, “it kills hard work and professionalism as people’s hard work would not match their opportunities.”





The book presentation, at the Resource Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, witnessed the presence of Archbishop Martins Adewale of Archdiocese of Lagos; Prof. Sr. Theresa Okure; Prof Fr Paulinus Odozor; Dr. ABC Orjiakor; and the book reviewer, Prof. Pat Utomi.

Share This