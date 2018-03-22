N5.6b Fraud: We May Declare You Wanted - ICPC Warns Sen. Jang

Published:

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has disclosed that it may declare former Governor of Plateau state Jonah Jang wanted for refusing to honour its invitations.





This was made known on Thursday by the spokesperson of the commission, Rasheedat Okoduwa.





Okoduwa revealed that Jang was being investigated over alleged fraud involving about N5.6 billion, but that he had continued to evade invitations to appear before the investigating team.





She said the Commission has been on the trail of the former governor, now a senator, since October, 2017.





Okoduwa said: “Evidence before the ICPC so far indicates that Sen. Jang allegedly committed the offences in March, 2015.





“He allegedly received N2 billion in cash illegally out of the money which was allocated to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), under the pretext of a loan to be spent on ‘classified expenditure’.”





She alleged that the former governor also illegally received N400 million of funds meant for Plateau State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).





The commission’s spokesperson added that Jang also allegedly caused a former Commissioner for Finance in the state to illegally transfer N3.2 billion of SUBEB funds to the project account of the Ministry of Finance.





“ICPC has sent several invitations to Jang through both the Senate President and the Clerk of the National Assembly to come and clear his name but he has refused to honour the invitations.





“Also, efforts to procure an arrest warrant from two different Magistrates’ Courts in the Federal Capital Territory have been futile.





“The magistrates declined to sign them even after the requisite sworn affidavit had been presented by the Commission.





“In the light of the foregoing, the Commission may have no other option than to declare the former governor wanted,” Okoduwa said.

