My Husband Will Surely Contest The 2018 Governorship Election In Ekiti..Mrs Kayode Fayemi

Wife of the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Mrs. Bisi Fayemi, said yesterday that her husband, Dr. Kayode Fayemi will vie for the Ekiti governorship election in July.She therefore called on women in the APC to support the aspiration of her husband.Mrs Fayemi, who made the appeal yesterday at the party’s secretariat in Ado Ekiti, said her husband would need the support of women whenever he officially declared his intention to seek the party’s nomination to fly its ticket in the July 14 election.Fayemi was the governor of the state between 2010 and October 2014. His wife said he would soon declare interest for a second coming.Mrs. Fayemi was received at the APC secretariat by the Ekiti State Deputy Chairman of the party, Mrs. Kemi Olaleye; Women Leader, Mrs. Dupe Bakare among others.Mrs. Fayemi who promised to continue to support Ekiti women, said she was there to ask for their support for her husband.The deputy chairman in her response thanked Mrs. Fayemi for the visit, describing her as a true champion of women who demonstrated her love while she was the first lady.