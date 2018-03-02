Muslim Body Slams Buhari FG Over Dapchi Girls Abduction

Published:





The Jama’atu Nasril Islam has slammed the Nigerian government and security agencies for the handling of the abduction of 110 Dapchi schoolgirls. The Islamic group is under the leadership of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III. The girls have not been accounted for since terror group Boko Haram attacked their school, Government Girls Science Technical College in Dapchi, Yobe state, on 19 February, 2017. "No parent now is comfortable, especially in the North-East, to allow his daughter to go to such callously unprotected schools; and the North is the loser,”





Secretary General of the group Dr Abubakar Khalid-Ailyu said in a statement. Khalid-Ailyu believes the security agencies would have foiled the attack if, according to him, they worked in unison.“There is apparent lack of synergy between security operatives in Yobe State, or there is active connivance with the insurgents, especially if reports of media altercations between the army and the police are anything to go by.”He said a serious government would have “by now sanctioned those implicated in the Dapchi girls’ travails.”The group called on the government to ensure anyone found guilty in the abduction is prosecuted.

