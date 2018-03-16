Move Police, Military To Kogi, Senate Urges Buhari

Published:

The Senate has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to deploy police and military operatives in Kogi following the reported killing of 25 people by suspected herdsmen. The attack took place on Wednesday in Oganienugwu, Ikende and Abejukolo communities in Dekina, the largest local government area in the North-central state. To this end, a lawmaker from the state’s Eastern Senatorial District, which houses Dekina, Senator Atai Aidoko, citing orders 42 and 52, moved a motion on the gruesome killings in the area.









The motion was moved during Thursday’s plenary. Aidoko’s motion was strongly backed by his colleague from the Western part of the state, Senator Dino Melaye. “It is time for Mr President to summon the Governor of Kogi State. The normal approach cannot work, we must use an aggressive means to bring these perpetrators to justice. This is a time for us to act before all of us get into trouble,” Melaye said.









On his part, Senator Kabir Marafa (APC/Zamfara Central), called for decisive action as, according to him, some governors are doing nothing about these incessant attacks. “We need to take a decisive action, some of these Governors just fold their arms and act dormant like they are not in charge of security for their States,” Marafa said.









Saraki then said ”whether we like it or not we do not have an excuse this is an issue for the government. The government is here in parliament and the government is also the executive and we cannot separate the two this is the reality of it. So, we must come up with solutions to this problem.”

